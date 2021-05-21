Teen arrested in double shooting at Dayton gas station that killed 1
May 20—An 18-year-old man was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in connection to a double shooting that killed a man and injured a teen at a gas station in Dayton Monday night.
Aaron Lee Cook has not been formally charged with murder at this time, according to jail records.
Aaron Lee Cook. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
He was taken into custody around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
A 19-year-old man was killed in the shooting and a 17-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police.
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the deceased as Adrian Cook of Dayton.
Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 3707 Germantown Street around 10:14 p.m. Monday.
"Upon arrival officers located two males, a 17- and a 19-year-old, who had sustained gunshot wounds," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said. "Dayton Fire Department paramedics were requested to the scene, and the 19-year-old male was found to be deceased."
On Wednesday, police tweeted a picture of a red Chevrolet Silverado that was outside the gas station at the time of the shooting.
"#HELPLOCATE Red Chevy Silverado & the person(s) inside who were likely shot at during an incident outside Shell Station at Germantown & Gettysburg on 5/17″ the tweet read. "Truck has chrome rims, missing tailgate & broken side window."
Anyone with information should call Detective Farkas at 937-333-1177 or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.