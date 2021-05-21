Teen arrested in double shooting at Dayton gas station that killed 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 20—An 18-year-old man was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in connection to a double shooting that killed a man and injured a teen at a gas station in Dayton Monday night.

Aaron Lee Cook has not been formally charged with murder at this time, according to jail records.

Aaron Lee Cook. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Aaron Lee Cook. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

He was taken into custody around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man was killed in the shooting and a 17-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the deceased as Adrian Cook of Dayton.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 3707 Germantown Street around 10:14 p.m. Monday.

"Upon arrival officers located two males, a 17- and a 19-year-old, who had sustained gunshot wounds," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said. "Dayton Fire Department paramedics were requested to the scene, and the 19-year-old male was found to be deceased."

On Wednesday, police tweeted a picture of a red Chevrolet Silverado that was outside the gas station at the time of the shooting.

"#HELPLOCATE Red Chevy Silverado & the person(s) inside who were likely shot at during an incident outside Shell Station at Germantown & Gettysburg on 5/17″ the tweet read. "Truck has chrome rims, missing tailgate & broken side window."

Anyone with information should call Detective Farkas at 937-333-1177 or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Recommended Stories

  • Randle, Harden the keys for a playoff run, or 2, in New York

    James Harden was the final piece to a Big Three. Julius Randle is an unquestioned No. 1. Randle is ready for the challenge, as the Knicks face Atlanta in their return to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

  • Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. embraces bigger role in playoffs

    Nikola Jokic's sidekick in last year's playoffs was Jamal Murray. This year, it'll be Michael Porter Jr. The small forward averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in a breakout season while helping the Denver Nuggets overcome a bundle of injuries, most notably Murray's season-ending ACL tear last month.

  • Harris, Hispanic caucus discuss banking and lending options for Northern Triangle

    Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus this week discussed options for micro-lending and digital banking technology in the Northern Triangle to help address a root cause of the immigration crisis, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Developing infrastructure to disperse foreign assistance more directly is one way to guarantee Central American residents of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras receive U.S. support amid concerns about local government corruption.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe topic was broached during a CHC meeting with Harris on Monday and gives some insight into one strategy the administration is considering to redistribute humanitarian assistance to people who often feel compelled to seek refuge in the U.S.The White House also announced $310 million in humanitarian relief and to address food insecurity in the Northern Triangle region in April.The big picture: Northern Triangle governments have struggled with stability and transparency, which has hamstrung economic success for their citizens.Environmental disasters, gang violence and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic have fueled the desire to migrate north.Digital banking technology has increasingly become more popular abroad as a way to quickly distribute foreign aid directly to citizens. More people in developing countries have cellphones and can download mobile money applications easier than accessing traditional banking systems. What they're saying: "There's a whole big segment in most developing countries that don't have access to traditional lending mechanisms, and digital is much quicker, transparent and equitable," George Ingram, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, told Axios."And there's less opportunity for corruption," he said. "You don't have the middleman."But, but, but: Republican lawmakers are expected to resist the idea.They've been critical of the vice president's work on immigration, calling her out for not traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border to date.Increasing money to the region would also be a reversal from the Trump administration, whose strategy was to cut funding to the area.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Unite on ‘The Me You Can’t See’: TV Review

    In his personal life, Prince Harry has emerged only recently from a period of great pain. In his professional life, as evidenced by his new Apple TV Plus series “The Me You Can’t See,” the tricky part is just beginning. Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan […]

  • Biden’s good cop approach to Israel irks growing number of Democrats

    The juxtaposition of Congress widely criticizing Israel while the president maintains support has created a good cop/bad cop role reversal that isn't going unnoticed in Israel.Why it matters: An increasing number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with President Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Axios found. That's a sea change from a tradition of presidential prominence, as well as unquestioned congressional support for Israel.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.It was only Thursday night that both sides agreed to a ceasefire, a development that Biden said in hastily arranged White House remarks came after the administration's "intense," "quiet and relentless" diplomacy that included six calls to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In Israel, which had grown accustomed to criticism from President Obama before a respite of support from President Trump, officials came to view the White House and State Department as the "good cop" — weighing in to support Netanyahu's government and blocking problematic initiatives.What they're saying: "I just wish they would be very forward-leaning and very public on the ceasefire," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a key member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee."As the U.S., we always are weighing in aggressively for a ceasefire whenever there's civilian casualties on both sides of a shooting war. It just seems so odd that the U.S. isn't forcefully doing it. ... I can’t really figure it out."Democratic senators and their aides have also privately expressed concerns about the lack of a congressional briefing about the issue, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.The other side: Israeli ambassador to Washington Gilad Erdan told Israeli media in recent days a change within the Democratic Party — and the growing influence of progressives — had a big impact on how the Gaza crisis played out.Axios from Tel Aviv author Barak Ravid reports that Erdan said Israel must increase its outreach to minority groups in America to build new bases of support within the left.“The mainstream of the Democratic Party supports Israel and supports military aid to Israel," Erdan said on Kan radio. “'The Squad' has grown into a group of 12 members of Congress that are very loud with many anti-Israeli initiatives, and I guess this has a lot of effect."Democratic aides agree there's been a clear shift to the left by senators on the Israel issue, guided particularly by Palestinian activists.Between the lines: Biden has a longstanding relationship with Netanyahu, dating back to his days in the Senate and as Obama's vice president.Some experts have argued the outcry from Democrats could potentially work in Biden's favor, allowing him to use his own domestic politics as something of a scapegoat to preserve his relationship with Netanyahu while pushing him toward peace.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. Proposes $242 Million in Penalties for Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The top U.S. energy regulator has proposed forcing three power traders, all veterans of JPMorgan Chase & Co., to pay a total of $242 million for allegedly manipulating an obscure of corner of the country’s largest electricity market.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accused GreenHat Energy LLC and its owners of placing bets on potential grid bottlenecks, known as the financial transmission rights market, that sent false price signals, according to statement Thursday. The wagers cost utilities and other traders in the PJM Interconnection market more than $179 million in losses.“Today’s order offers another reminder that the Commission has a solemn responsibility to investigate and penalize participants that engage in market manipulation,” FERC Chairman Richard Glick said Thursday during a FERC meeting.Also Read: Ex-JPMorgan Traders Lost Millions on Bad Bets in Power MarketThe move comes after the number of FERC probes into wrongdoing in energy markets fell to a record low last year under the Trump Administration. Glick has made it a priority to step up investigation since he was appointed to lead the agency by the Biden Administration earlier this year.FERC proposed civil penalties totaling $179 million to GreenHat and fines of $25 million each to two of its owners: John Bartholomew and Kevin Ziegenhorn. The agency also proposed ordering them to surrender nearly $13.1 million in profits.A third GreenHat owner, Andrew Kittell, died in January. His estate is being asked to respond to the allegations. The parties have 30 days to respond.GreenHat started placing the bets in auctions held by PJM Interconnection LLC, which operates the country’s largest power market, in 2015 and kept building positions into 2018. The company kept placing the bets even as other market participants flagged PJM about the risk before it defaulted on a $1.2 million payment in June 2018 and those losses have ballooned 150 times. At the time of the default, GreenHat had less than $560,000 in collateral on deposit with the grid operator.GreenHat rigged the auctions by using inside information about sell offers made by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc to design its own bids to buy those same transmission rights from the energy giant, the commission said Thursday. The three owners of the firm had realized “their enormous portfolio” was not expected to be profitable overall, but some of the FTRs did gain value after GreenHat bought them. GreenHat then sold these “winners” in four deals to third parties for a total of $13.1 million.“This alleged scheme is an example of a type of fraud in which perpetrators acquire assets with no intent to pay for them, and then try to turn the assets into immediate cash for themselves,” FERC said in the FERC statement.Shell didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment, nor did lawyers representing Bartholomew and Ziegenhorn. Lawyers representing Kittell’s estate declined to comment.This default by a small, new trader was the largest any U.S. grid had experienced of any kind, until the freeze that struck Texas in February left the state’s power market facing a nearly $3 billion shortfall. GreenHat’s default forced the previous PJM chief executive out. PJM also hired a new chief risk officer reporting to the board and sparked a review of credit policies across grids.Market participants have already been charged $180.5 million for GreenHat’s bad bets when factoring related costs and those losses will continue to widen until the last positions are liquidated this month, according to the market monitor’s most recent report.FERC’s enforcement team has been investigating GreenHat’s trading behavior since at least 2018, bringing fresh scrutiny on trading activity by Kittell and Bartholomew just a few years after they were part of a team investigated at JPMorgan, according to filings. In 2013, the bank settled a case alleging its traders manipulated the California power market for a record $410 million fine at the time.FERC Commissioner James Danly concurred with the GreenHat order, calling in light of the massive default, in the monthly meeting. “It’s necessary for the commission to make an official pronouncement on whether or not there was manipulation.”(Updates with reference to GreenHat using Shell’s data in the eighth paragraph. An earlier version corrected the story to say that the penalties are proposed.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US judge may order Nevada to disclose lethal injection drugs

    A federal judge said Thursday he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they haven't finalized a plan for how the execution would be carried out. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II also said he might order the district attorney in Las Vegas to join attorneys for the state, convicted mass murderer Zane Michael Floyd and the local newspaper in hearings Boulware is holding on a request to block Floyd’s execution, possibly in late July. The judge appeared frustrated that Floyd’s attorneys were asking him, in his words, “to stay an execution that hasn’t been scheduled yet,” and that the state has not disclosed the type of drugs it would use, whether it has them, the names of the manufacturers or the lethal injection method to be used.

  • Los Angeles County says Vanessa Bryant is going too far in lawsuit over grisly photos

    The widow of Kobe Bryant wants more time to gather evidence in lawsuit over helicopter crash photos, but Los Angeles County is fighting back.

  • Two people found shot in a car near Bird Road gas station. Gunman was an ex, police say

    A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said. The couple were taken to the hospital after they were found wounded inside a shot-up car near a gas station on Bird Road.

  • Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

    The police chief called it an “abhorrently shameful act.”

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Biden and Putin shouldn't waste time arguing about things they can't fix

    If Biden and Putin do meet later this year, they shouldn't spend time rehashing their irreconcilable differences.

  • What if too much time elapses between my COVID-19 doses?

    I received my first dose of Pfizer on March 2 while working in Florida. I wasn't able to get the second dose on time due to my travels for work. Now that I'm back in Massachusetts should I get the second dose or start the process over?

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents

  • Biden administration commits to 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula ahead of Moon visit

    Since taking office, the new president has sought to shore up a relationship with South Korea that was often strained under his predecessor

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Cohen insists Trump will ‘flip’ on family in New York probe: ‘Don’t take me. Take Melania!’

    Former president brands his former personal fixer a ‘lying, discredited low life’

  • Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford eager to scare up another Halloween get-together

    The Rams having an early game on Halloween this season will allow quarterback Matthew Stafford continue a tradition.

  • Cash Gernon: Murder suspect accused of returning two hours after kidnapping Cash Gernon and standing over twin brother

    ‘It chills me to think that he could have been coming back for Carter’, says the guardian of the boys