Teen arrested after downtown skateboard theft, assault

Aug. 25—CUMBERLAND — A 16-year-old was charged with robbery, theft and assault after allegedly accosting a boy and stealing his skateboard Wednesday in the city's downtown, according to Cumberland Police.

The incident occurred about 1:25 p.m. on North Liberty Street when the 13-year-old victim was allegedly attacked, police said.

The arrested youth, who has taken into custody on Canal Street at the rear of the Times-News building, was formally charged before being released to a family member to await adjudication of the charges by juvenile court.

Police said additional arrests were expected.