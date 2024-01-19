Teen arrested in drive-by shooting death of west Phoenix girl hit while in bed

Authorities earlier this month took a teen into custody in a shooting five months ago that killed a west Phoenix girl in her bed.

Isaac Orozco, 17, was taken into custody on Jan. 3 and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Sept. 3 shooting death of Giaginette Brown, 15, according to Phoenix police. The arrest comes after an "extensive investigation" into the shooting, police said in a late Thursday night statement.

A person of interest, Jason "JJ" Richards, 16, was being sought in the case, police added.

Officers found Giaginette with a gunshot wound at 8 a.m. on Sept. 3 in her bed at her home near 109th Avenue and Taft Street, according to police. Fire department personnel provided medical aid, but Giaginette was pronounced dead, police said. Detectives found Giaginette was struck by at least one of several bullets that entered the house between midnight and 3 a.m., according to police.

"It is believed that the home was the intended target of the shooting," police said in a Sept. 4 statement.

Orozco was booked into the Juvenile Corrections Center, according to police. Following a Jan. 12 indictment by a Maricopa County grand jury, Orozco was facing a murder charge, along with a second, unspecified felony charge, according to police.

Anyone who knows Richards' whereabouts or has other information on the case was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). Information may be given anonymously, police noted.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Isaac Orozco arrested in shooting of Phoenix teen Giaginette Brown