Teen arrested on drug charges

Apr. 21—An 18-year-old Odessa man was arrested on a felony drug charge early Thursday morning after his stepfather called police about him "freaking out."

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the stepfather called 911 from the 200 block of Orchard Drive around 3:15 a.m. and told them Nathan Franco, 18, was on drugs and likely to run out the back door upon their arrival.

Officers parked in front of the home and in the alley and when one of the officers was let in the front door, Franco looked at him and ran out the back door, the report stated.

Franco was seen throwing something near a water heater shed and after he was taken into custody, officers found a baggy contained 8 grams of counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl, the report stated.

"Due to my training and experience, having Fentanyl pills in that amount is indicative of narcotic sales rather than possession for personal use," one of the officers wrote in his report. They also found Franco had an Instagram account from which he apparently sold drugs.

Franco was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison, tampering with evidence and evading arrest.

He remained in the Ector County jail Friday night on surety bonds totaling $83,000.