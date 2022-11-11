Teen arrested in East Biloxi shooting that sent victim to hospital in helicopter

A 19-year-old Gulfport man was arrested Thursday after a shooting in East Biloxi.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street at 2:21 p.m. in reference to a shooting and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a Biloxi Police Department press release.

The victim was transported to an unknown hospital in a Life Flight helicopter for treatment. The helicopter landed on U.S. 90 near the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum.

Joshua Thomas Haskin was developed as a suspect, police said.

Haskin is charged with aggravated assault and is held at the Harrison County jail on a $500,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.