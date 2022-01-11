Teen arrested in East Hartford fatal shooting

Jan. 11—EAST HARTFORD — Police said they have charged a 15-year-old from Hartford with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old East Hartford resident on Sunday.

The suspect is in state custody, police said.

Police said the investigation was helped by evidence gathered by the East Hartford Police Intelligence Center and captured by the recently installed Street Security Camera system. The suspect was quickly identified, police said.

Police did not release the names of either boy.

The East Hartford Police Detective Division, in cooperation with the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office, are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with Information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.