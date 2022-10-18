Teen arrested for evading police

Oct. 18—An Odessa teenager who was driving without a license is now facing a felony charge after trying to evade an Odessa police officer, according to authorities.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer spotted a BMW 325i with a burned out headlight traveling east on West Clements Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

When the officer turned around to pull the car over, he said the driver turned off all of the car's lights as if attempting to conceal it. The driver then turned onto Charles Street and sped up when the officer turned on his lights and sirens, the report stated.

The officer found the car parked in the 1500 block of Keeling Street and the driver, Jose Hugo Ibarra, told him that he didn't stop for him because he didn't want a ticket for not having a driver's license, the report stated.

Ibarra, 17, was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 10 years.

Ibarra was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting a $15,000 surety bond.