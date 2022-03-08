Teen arrested after explosion shakes walls of neighbor's home

Mar. 8—A Whitfield County teen is charged with manufacture/distribution of an explosive device and other charges following an explosion in a residential neighborhood that caused a woman to say "she felt the walls of her home shake."

Tristen Charles Knight, 18, of 718 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was booked into the Whitfield County Jail on Sunday for misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, possession and use of drug-related objects and manufacture/distribution of an explosive device. Knight remained in the jail Tuesday morning.

According to a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report, at 12:42 p.m. Friday a deputy "was dispatched to 718 Cedar Ridge Road in reference to an explosion reported by a neighbor. Upon arrival Whitfield County Fire Department was already on scene. Several firefighters were on scene."

The firefighters told the deputy "there was no active fire and could not find evidence of any recent fire." They expressed concern "there appeared to be several materials related to explosive device manufacturing."

The deputy spoke to a resident of the home "who stated that she did not have a clue as to what was going on," adding "she just came outside to several firefighters and deputies in her yard."

A neighbor from across the street told the deputy that when he heard the explosion "he saw a younger male running from the residence in the direction of Betty Avenue."

The firefighters told the deputy "to look at the shed at the rear of the home. Firefighters advised that they saw what appeared to be a hand grenade and a large amount of ammunition." When the deputy looked into the shed he saw "ammunition and what appeared to be a hand grenade on a table in the shed."

The deputy was advised by radio that another deputy had Knight in custody on Betty Avenue, one street over, because of an active warrant for his arrest. The first deputy called for a sergeant.

The deputy and the sergeant "began to search the property for explosive devices or any related materials." They saw "a bag of fertilizer commonly used for producing explosives near the front steps of the home. Close to the bag of fertilizer in the driveway they observed an aerosol can that had been burned. Upon walking the backyard of the residence (they) observed canisters that appeared to be smokeless gun powder that were empty beside a burn barrel."

As they continued to search the yard they "observed several fuel containers in a pit that had been dug. Beside the pit there was a jump box used to start vehicles with dead batteries. Close by with the pit with the fuel containers a pump sprayer was located with gasoline canisters beside it. In the backyard a hole had been dug. There was a post hole digger beside the hole in the ground. The hole was roughly two feet deep with an unidentified plastic object in the bottom of the hole. Close to the hole there was an unidentified package on the ground wrapped in black electrical tape with several small metal objects scattered around the area. The objects appeared to be a type of ammunition meant for muzzle-loading rifles."

The deputy saw a checkbook behind the residence in the yard. The report said the address printed on the checks matched one the deputy had been sent to earlier in the week because of a burglary.

Firefighters then told the deputy the person who had called 911 about the explosion was at the scene.

According to the report, that woman said "she called law enforcement when she heard an explosion that sounded like it had come from the neighbors' house. (She) stated that she felt the walls of her home shake" and "that she felt unsafe and was advised to leave the premises until it was deemed safe to return."

A deputy arrived with Knight in the rear of a patrol vehicle. The scene was turned over to detectives.

The report said Knight was taken to the Murray County Jail for the active warrant. A Murray jail official said he was booked into the jail Friday for misdemeanor theft by taking.