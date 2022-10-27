Teen arrested, faces murder charge in shooting death of his brother, Saginaw police say

Investigators in Saginaw have arrested a teen who faces a murder charge in the shooting death of his brother late Wednesday night, according to a news release from police.

Jony Alejandro Higuita-Baquero, 18, was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man inside a home in the 600 block of Oak Hollow Trail in Saginaw just before midnight.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed as Jony’s brother, Daniel Higuita-Baquero, 20. Police said both the suspect and the victim lived at the residence.

Both brothers were previously charged in connection with another homicide in which a man was shot at their home last November, but a grand jury declined to indict them in September of this year, according to court records.

Police arrived at the scene around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and found Daniel Higuita-Baquero inside the residence with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, according to the release. Emergency medics attempted life-saving measures, but Daniel Higuita-Baquero died at the scene.

Police detained Jony Higuita-Baquero and interviewed him while they processed the crime scene, after which he was arrested, according to the release. He is currently also facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance weighing 4 grams to 400 grams.