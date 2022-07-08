Teen arrested in fatal Durham shooting that police had blamed on road rage

Durham police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile Thursday in the killing of a 19-year-old man and non-fatal shooting of a teenager.

José Cabrera was shot to death on April 12 while in a vehicle, and a male teenager with him was wounded, on Alston Avenue near Juniper Street in east Durham.

Police previously said that someone riding on a scooter shot Cabrera and a juvenile with him.

The shooting resulted from an apparent road rage incident, Durham police chief Patrice Andrews said previously.

Officers said the victims drove a few blocks after being shot, eventually crashing.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested in Greensboro and charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into occupied vehicle, being a minor in possession of a handgun and discharging a weapon within city limits.

The Durham Police Department did not specify which agency arrested the suspect.

The suspect is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Durham shootings

There were 23 homicides with firearms in Durham this year as of June 25, according to the police department’s website.

That’s up from 21 homicides and 14 homicides by the same dates the previous two years.

Police chief Andrews told the City Council in May just one homicide had been solved in the first three months of 2022.

Arrests were made recently in two Durham homicides.

On July 1, federal police arrested a 25-year-old wanted in an April 9 triple shooting outside of a nightclub in Durham that killed Daniel Slack, 22.

Police announced an arrest on June 10 for the March 31 fatal shooting of Hironori T. James, a reverend at a Durham church.