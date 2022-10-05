Teen arrested in fatal shooting of aspiring Bronx drill rapper

A teenager has been arrested in the fatal Bronx shooting of an aspiring drill rapper, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with murder for the Sept. 25 killing of Jordany Aracena, cops said.

Police believe Aracena, also 17, was likely gunned down over lyrics in his music, sources said.

The teen was on Beekman Ave. near E. 141st St. in Mott Haven when five people wearing ski masks fired off shots around 6:15 p.m., police said.

Aracena was shot in the chest and arm and the masked shooters, who were dressed in black, took off, cops said.

He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Aracena’s friend and neighbor told the Daily News after the murder that the teen had put on a tough front for his music.

“He’d be lying [in his raps] about what he did and was going to do, like lots of dudes,” said Eric Scott, 21. “It’s a shame.”

Police are still looking for the other people involved in Aracena’s murder.