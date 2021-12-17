Teen arrested in fatal shooting of former Forest Hill High football star

DELRAY BEACH — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old former high school football star last year in Delray Beach.

The Palm Beach Post is not naming the person because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting. He was transferred to the Palm Beach County Jail Thursday and will be charged as an adult. The teenager faces one count of second-degree murder.

During a court hearing Friday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Judge Ashley Zuckerman ordered that the defendant be held without bail until the next court hearing in the case. Lawrence Hashish, the teenager's attorney, said he will seek bond.

Police said Shaborn Marshall was killed Oct. 10, 2020, in Delray Beach.

Hashish did not comment on allegations made in a Delray Beach police arrest document.

The shooting suspect, , who was 17 years old at the time, is accused of shooting and killing Shaborn Marshall on the evening of Oct. 10, 2020. Delray Beach police said Marshall was shot in the passenger seat of a car at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest Third Terrace, off Lake Ida Road and east of Interstate 95.

According to a police report, the shooting was captured on video by a surveillance camera from a nearby home. The footage showed the assailant looking into a vehicle as it slowed down at the intersection, then pulling a gun and firing shots at the vehicle, the report said. Marshall was taken to Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police learned that the shooter has a relative who lives near the scene. The relative told investigators the young man was not home at the time of the shooting.

A witness told investigators they saw the shooting and identified the teenager as the gunman. The arrest report did not indicate a motive, or whether Marshall was the intended target.

:: Forest Hill High's Shaborn Marshall (11), of the National Team, on the sideline at the Palm Beach County Treasure Coast All-Star Football game played at John I. Leonard in Greenacres, Fla., Saturday, January 12, 2013. Marshall did not play because of the flu. (Gary Coronado/The Palm Beach Post)

Marshall was a top football player at Forest Hill High School, where his performance at wide receiver garnered the attention of college recruiters. He ended up signing with Scottsdale Community College in Arizona.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man, 18, arrested in fatal October 2020 shooting in Delray Beach