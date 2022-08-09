Teen arrested in fatal shooting of girl in Fresno County, deputies say. A man was wounded

A teenager was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Orange Cove girl in July.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is a 16-year-old boy from Orange Cove. Deputies are not releasing his name because he’s a minor.

Araceli Gutierrez was killed and a 19-year-old man was wounded at an apartment complex near Eighth and E streets in Orange Cove.

Orange Cove police were called to the neighborhood and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, deputies said. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Gutierrez died at the hospital and the 19-year-old was described as being in serious condition but was expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

The preliminary investigation shows a single person confronted the 19-year-old and the girl as they stood near the street, the sheriff’s office said. The person fired multiple shots and then fled the area.

Anyone with information on investigation is asked by deputies to call Homicide Detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217. Callers can also remain anonymous by going through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.