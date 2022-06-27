Teen arrested in fatal shooting in south Oklahoma City on Sunday

Investigators are determining how a party Sunday at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City escalated into a shooting involving an adult and a 15-year-old boy.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers were called to Pickwick Place Apartments near S May Avenue and W Interstate 240 Service Road. Police learned an argument broke out between two individuals at a party and the argument escalated into a shooting.

The wounded man, Tyree Donte Lowman, 24, was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. Authorities said they suspect a 15-year-old boy in the shooting..

Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said he did not know if the teenager would be charged as an adult.

“That’s up to the district attorney,” Quirk said. “It’s a felony crime, obviously, but the exact charges that 15-year-old will face will be up to the DA.”

The teen was booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Justice Center on a murder complaint. Police urge residents with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City police arrest 15-year-old after deadly shooting Sunday