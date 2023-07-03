Teen arrested after fatal shooting of uncle in Graham

A 19-year-old teen was arrested Sunday after a fatal shooting of his uncle in Graham, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 8:32 p.m. on July 2, deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a home at 200th Street East and 114th Avenue East in Graham.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen was being held down. He was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.

Deputies learned the family was having a get-together when the teen arrived and shot the 59-year-old uncle multiple times.

The uncle died at the scene.

The teen was booked into the Pierce County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.