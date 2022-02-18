Teen arrested in fatal St. Petersburg crash, faces vehicular manslaughter charge

ST. PETERSBURG — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed an 84-year-old woman last June.

St. Petersburg police say Kardell Bernard Brown was behind the wheel of a speeding 2013 Infiniti, driving recklessly on 34th Street South, when Mary E. Rohan drove a 2012 Toyota into his path and the two vehicles collided June 21.

Rohan died at the scene, police said. Brown and four other teens in the Infiniti survived.

The crash investigation wrapped up Friday and Brown was arrested, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, causing death, the release said.