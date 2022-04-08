Teen arrested after firing gun at group of people; no injuries reported

BATTLE CREEK — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly firing a gun at a group of people during an altercation, according to police.

Battle Creek Police were called to a home in the 200 block of South Kendall Street at 11:48 a.m. Friday after people in a car driving by reported a shot fired, believing the suspect was shooting at them.

Police, however, said they believe the suspect fired a single shot at a group of people in front of the home during an altercation. No one was hit or injured, police said.

Police recovered a .38-caliber handgun from the home. It's unclear how many people were in front of the home during the altercation, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect is currently being held at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.

