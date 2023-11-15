Teen arrested following deadly Phoenix backyard shed shooting

A teen has been arrested in connection to a late October fatal shooting of a woman at a backyard shed in west Phoenix.

Chamille Phoenix Tapia Hernandez, 19, is charged with second-degree murder on suspicion of the Oct. 31 shooting death of Alyssa Candelaria Gomez, 23, according to court documents.

Officers responding around 12:30 p.m. to a 911 call found a shooting victim, Gomez, at a backyard shed on North 74th Avenue near West Indian School Road, according to court documents. Gomez had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the hospital, court documents detailed.

Police found a 9 mm casing and blood on the ground outside the door of a shed rented by a man known as Mako, according to documents.

A passerby told police that a woman named Chamille shot Gomez, according to charging documents.

Video surveillance captured Gomez inside the shed with a female wearing a red shirt and black pants while a male who looked like Mako was startled by the sound of gunfire and fled from outside the shed, according to court documents.

3 arrested on Friday: Connections to August murder

Surveillance showed Gomez running out of the shed and collapsing to the ground with a red-shirted female fleeing the structure to the front yard while tucking an object in her waistband, court documents detail.

Court documents show the surveillance video caught a mirror’s reflection of what appeared to be a handgun in the red-shirted female’s hand.

A female witness came forward to police alleging she was in the backyard with Mako, the victim and the accused and that the two women were romantically involved with the man, court documents noted. The witness said she heard the women arguing inside the shed before the shooting, according to documents.

Charging documents reveal that a witness told the police she was in her vehicle in the parkway when she heard gunfire. She saw Mako and Tapia Hernandez, with Tapia Hernandez holding a handgun on her waistband, running toward her. The witness informed the police that Mako forced her out of the vehicle, stating that Gomez had been fatally shot by Tapia Hernandez, before he drove off, according to court documents.

The witness identified Tapia Hernandez as the red-shirted female on surveillance video, court documents noted.

On Nov. 9, Tapia Hernandez was apprehended by police, telling them Gomez was one of Mako’s girlfriends while denying she was romantically involved with him, according to court documents. Tapia Hernandez, court documents state, told police Mako’s girlfriends were jealous she was staying with him in the shed and would lie about her trying to steal from him.

Tapia Hernandez told police she was alone in the shed with Gomez when the shooting happened, hearing a loud bang similar to a gunshot at the time, court documents reveal. Court documents reveal Tapia Hernandez told police she knew Gomez was shot but denied knowing how the shooting happened, adding she found a handgun and placed it on her waistband before fleeing the shed.

Tapia Hernandez also told police she handed Mako the handgun as he entered the vehicle in the parkway and that he told her he shot Gomez, according to court documents. She told police she then fled on foot, according to documents.

Tapia Hernandez made several statements to police inconsistent with the surveillance footage, charging documents noted. Police questioned Tapia Hernandez on recent drug use, court documents mentioned.

Drive-by-shooting: Driver of vandalized Dodge Charger arrested on suspicion of murder

The handgun involved in the shooting has not yet been recovered, according to court documents.

Tapia Hernandez had a $1 million bond placed on her, according to court records. Jail records did not show she was in jail custody as of Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Monday, jail records show.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teen arrested following deadly Phoenix backyard shed shooting