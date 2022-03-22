Teen arrested following fatal Denton shooting near Fry Street; bond set at $1M

A 17-year-old was arrested by the Denton Police Department on Monday on suspicion of murder in a shooting that happened on Saturday.

On Saturday at about 2:10 a.m., several gunshots were heard near Fry Street in the 1300 block of West Oak Street, just north of the University of North Texas campus, police said in a news release.

One man with gunshot wounds was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim, identified by police as 24-year-old Curtis Stevenson, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 17-year-old suspect, Anshawn Phiffer, was identified by detectives after an investigation which included reviewing video surveillance, interviewing witnesses, reviewing anonymous tips and collecting evidence.

After obtaining a warrant, the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Phiffer on Monday at around 2:50 a.m. in Dallas and he was transported to the Denton County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million.