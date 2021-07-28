Teen arrested following home invasion, assault in Allendale

Jul. 28—A 16-year-old Allendale boy was arrested following a home invasion and assault on a woman in Allendale Township late Tuesday afternoon.

The youth is lodged in the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility awaiting formal charges, according to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The youth was not injured and is cooperating with police.

The victim, a 30-year-old Allendale woman received minor injuries during the incident, Sparks said. A young child in the home was not assaulted or injured.

Police responded to a home in the area of Douglas Drive near Jordan Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. The suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 officer to track the suspect. Numerous witnesses who observed the suspect near the victim's home, before and after the incident, helped police identify the teen.

The suspect was interviewed and evidence was recovered that linked the boy to the crime, Sparks said. It was determined that the suspect lived near the victim, but that the two did not know each other.

There are no other suspects outstanding and there is no threat to the public, Sparks said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office, Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT, or online at mosotips.com

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.