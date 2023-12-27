Teen arrested following shooting frenzy at Northeast El Paso apartment complex

A 19-year-old man faces several charges in connection with an apparent random gunfire frenzy that hit apartments and a truck at a Northeast El Paso apartment complex.

No injuries were reported in the shooting about 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at the Parkland Pointe Apartment Homes at 9960 McCombs St. in the Parkland neighborhood near Loop 375.

El Paso police arrested Miguel Gallegos Jr., a Northeast resident, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief and evading arrest, according to El Paso County Jail records.

During a teleconference bond hearing on Christmas Eve on Sunday, Assistant District Attorney John Briggs alleged that Gallegos "went nuts" in a reckless and dangerous incident.

Miguel Gallegos Jr. was arrested by El Paso police in connection with a shooting on Friday in the parking lot of the Parkland Pointe Apartment Homes, 9960 McCombs St. in Northeast El Paso.

Briggs said that a man was unloading groceries in front of the apartment when Gallegos approached him. The resident couldn't understand what Gallegos was saying and asked him, "what do you want?" before Gallegos allegedly got angered, took out a gun, threatened the man and waved the pistol allegedly trying to hit him.

Gallego then allegedly began shooting in the parking lot of the apartment complex, the prosecutor said. Gunshots struck two apartments. At one apartment, a bullet hit a wall between a door and a window but didn't enter. A bullet pierced through a door and entered the second apartment, which was occupied, including with children inside. Two other shots hit a truck.

Briggs said that Gallegos took off running from police but was quickly arrested.

Apartment shooting suspect was out on PR bond

Jail records show that the shooting took place while Gallegos was out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.

On Sept. 24, Gallegos was arrested by police on charges of unlawful restraint and evading arrest in a case from Aug. 11. He was released from jail the next day on a personal recognizance, or PR, bond, which only requires a signature and a promise to show up to court.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Gallegos remained incarcerated at the Downtown jail on bonds of $105,000 on the aggravated assault charge, $55,000 on each of two counts of deadly conduct, $5,000 for criminal mischief and $10,000 for evading arrest.

