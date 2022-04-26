Teen arrested in Fort Myers' first slaying of 2022

Fort Myers Police announced that less than 48 hours after the city's first slaying of 2022, they arrested Tuesday a suspect in the death.

Syncere Trice, 19, was charged with second-degree murder after an interview with detectives Tuesday. He is accused in the shooting death of DeMari Jackson, 16, a bystander as a group argued.

In a news release, the department said homicide detectives worked quickly with the Intelligence Unit and patrol officers to identify Trice and build the case.

Detectives then worked with the Group Violence Intervention Unit to bring him into custody.

Syncere Trice

“Our unified front shows we will not accept the senseless murder of a teenager in our city," Police Chief Derrick Diggs said.

Sunday's slaying is the first of the year and the first in nine month, the department reported.

In calling the shooting a senseless and tragic, Capt. Victor Medico said at a Monday news conference the shooting was about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Franklin Street in the Southward Village subdivision.

De'mari Jackson

Jackson, Medico said, was an innocent bystander and a student at Fort Myers High School.

A ShotSpotter alerted police to gunfire in the area. A ShotSpotter is a system of sensors and algorithms that alert police to gunfire nearly instantaneously.

While jail records indicate Trice was arrested as juvenile in 2020 relating to a burglary, court records are sealed.

His arrest had not yet been updated in the jail system Tuesday evening.

Digg joined the department in 2016 with an emphasis on community policing and, Fort Myers, statistics indicate, show a decrease most year's to the lowest — four slayings — in 2021.

Here is a look at the past 11 years:

► 2011 - 20

► 2012 - 24

► 2013 - 10

► 2014 - 11

► 2015 - 14

► 2016 - 17

► 2017 - 10

► 2018 - 12

► 2019 - 9

► 2020 - 9

► 2021 - 4

► 2022 - 1* (as of April 26, 2022).

Source: Fort Myers Police Department.

