Teen arrested in Fort Worth shooting death of 25-year-old man

A 17-year-old has been arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the January shooting death of an Arlington man.

Malichi Brown was booked and charged with capital murder Monday around 4:45 p.m.

Levondric Ford, 25, was killed the night of January 28 around 9:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of Clotell Drive.

Police said Ford was inside a vehicle when he was shot. He was listed in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died around 10:20 p.m., according to the medical examiner.

Ford died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.