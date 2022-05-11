Teen arrested in Fort Worth shooting that killed 13-year-old, 19-year-old, records show

An 18-year-old Fort Worth man faces a murder charge after he was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a shooting that killed two teens at a February party, police and court records show.

Dayran Hobdy was taken into Fort Worth police custody around 7 p.m. According to police and court records, he faces a murder charge in connection to the shooting that killed 13-year-old Kory Smith and 19-year-old Simieon Joseph.

The teens were at an early Valentine’s Day party the night of Feb. 11 when shots were fired at a home in the 1100 block of East Baltimore Avenue.

Smith died from a gunshot wound to his head after being treated at John Peter Smith Hospital. Joseph died at the scene from a gunshot wound to his back, and both deaths have been ruled homicides, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

Police records show that Hobdy is accused of multiple offenses, but the police department declined to provide additional details as its investigation remains ongoing. Hobdy’s arrest warrant also wasn’t available Wednesday morning.

Records from the Tarrant County Jail show that Hobdy faces charges of evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and drug possession in connection to his arrest Tuesday. Hobdy remained in jail Wednesday and bond had not been set.

An attorney for Hobdy was not listed in court records.