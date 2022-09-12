Teen arrested as four-wheelers, scooters, motorcycles converge on downtown Akron

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday evening in downtown Akron after nearly striking pedestrians on his four-wheeler, police said.

A police call for service came in at 4:56 p.m. Sunday for a report of "numerous scooters, motorcycles and at least one 4-wheeler” driving near the federal courthouse at the corner of Main and Market streets, said Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department.

It was unclear if anyone else received a citation, but Miller said the teenager was the only person arrested. He has been charged with reckless driving.

