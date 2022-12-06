Teen arrested after gun accidentally fires in school, injuring other student, MPD says

Breaking news Memphis

The Memphis Police Department arrested a 15-year-old after they investigated a shooting Monday that left another teen injured at Freedom Prep Charter School.

According to MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee, police received the call just after 12:30 p.m. Police said a 15-year-old went to the school nurse with a gunshot wound to their leg.

A day later, another 15-year-old — who The Commercial Appeal will not be naming since they are charged as a juvenile — was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.

"Investigators determined that the gun was brought to school by another student," MPD said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. "It was determined that the student was injured when the weapon was accidentally discharged."

The school was temporarily placed on lockdown, but investigators said there were no more threats and everyone in the building at the time of the shooting was authorized to be there, Brownlee said.

The Whitehaven school was not let out early.

MPD said they have interviewed multiple witnesses along with the injured 15-year-old. A gun was not initially found when officers arrived Monday.

Charter school network leadership did not have any additional information to share at the time of publication, but said they would follow up when it is available.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Teen arrested after gun accidentally fires, injuring other student