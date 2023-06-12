Teen arrested with gun after confrontation at Bellingham high school graduation

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday with a loaded pistol at a Bellingham Public Schools graduation ceremony after a confrontation that included a threat to shoot the father of another boy, police said.

A Bellingham Police officer tackled the boy as he was reaching for a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol tucked in his waistband, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

“Officers were able to recover a firearm from the 17-year-old’s pants, as it had slipped from its original position of the waistband down to his knee,” Murphy said.

No injuries were reported.

Neither the boy or the victim were identified in the statement, and it was unknown if the suspect was a student.

School officials didn’t immediately return an email from The Herald on Sunday night, and nothing about the incident was posted at the district website.

Murphy said the boy was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a weapon capable of producing bodily harm, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possessing a dangerous weapon on school facilities.

Police included a photo of the pistol, a Polymer 80, with a 16-round Glock magazine and 15 9mm cartridges.

Saturday’s incident happened about 8:20 p.m, at Civic Stadium, after the last of four Bellingham high school graduations held that day, according to an email from Murphy and an online police log.

It occurred in a crowded courtyard at the stadium in the Civic Athletic Complex on Lakeway Drive, Murphy said.

Two officers had been assigned to work at the graduation ceremonies for Bellingham, Sehome, Squalicum and Options high schools. Options’ graduation was at 7 p.m, Saturday, according to the school’s website.