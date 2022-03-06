Teen arrested after gun found following fight at large house party in Merced, police say

A teenager was arrested after allegedly trying to discard a firearm following a fight at a large house party Saturday in Merced, according to authorities.

Officers responded about 11:57 p.m. to the 1700 block of Edgewood Court for a loud party disturbance. They found about 200 college students at a house party, according to a Merced Police Department news release posted to social media.

Police said a fight broke out at the party while officers were on scene and someone mentioned a firearm being involved. The officers entered and broke up the disturbance in the backyard.

According to police, an officer reportedly witnessed a 17-year-old remove a firearm and discard it on the ground. The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and taken to the Merced Police Department. He was eventually released into his mother’s custody, according to police.

The host of the party, identified as 18-year-old Steffan Smith-Arceo, was cited and released on suspicion of disturbing the peace and furnishing alcohol to minors, police said. No injuries were reported in the disturbance.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Gaona at 209-385-6905 or gaonaa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.