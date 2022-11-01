Teen arrested in Heuvelton vandalism spree

Nov. 1—HEUVELTON — Detectives with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in the vandalism at Heuvelton Central School and several businesses and organizations in the village.

In a news release issued Monday, detectives said they charged a 16-year-old boy with two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal tampering, second-degree criminal mischief, felonies, and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. Due to the age of the suspect, the sheriff's office will not be releasing his name.

The teenager was arraigned in the youth part of St. Lawrence County Court and released under probation supervision.

Sheriff's detectives, who worked with state police, ran a coordinated investigation into the vandalism that occurred during the night of Oct. 17 or the early morning hours of Oct. 18. During that time, extensive vandalism took place at Heuvelton Central School, 87 E. Washington St., as well as smaller instances at Doug's Tavern, 36 N. State St.; the U.S. Post Office, 107B S. State St.; and Heuvelton AMVVETS Post 1997, 107 S. State St.

Undersheriff Sean O'Brien said the sheriff's office worked extremely well with state police to investigate and make the arrest.

"The agency cooperation was top notch," Mr. O'Brien said. "The sharing of information was paramount and communication is key in these type of investigations."

Previous acts of vandalism at Heuvelton Central School that took place on Aug. 28 and 30 was also caused by the same 16-year-old, according to sheriff's detectives. During those instances, the teenager allegedly stole graphic cards from three different computer towers, random pieces from inside the computer tower, a 3D printer and more miscellaneous items.

It is unclear whether the teenager was a student at Heuvelton. However, last week Heuvelton school officials sent a notice to families telling them that a suspect was identified, charges were pending and such behavior would be punished by the district's code of conduct.

"While we cannot comment on the particulars of this situation, it's important to remind students that acts of vandalism are a crime punishable by law and also violate the district's code of conduct. Consequences for such behavior according to the code of conduct include suspension and/or expulsion," Superintendent Jesse Coburn wrote.