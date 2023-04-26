Teen arrested after house blasted during drive-by shooting in Columbia, sheriff says

A teenager was arrested the day after a drive-by shooting in Columbia caused an injury and damaged property, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Malachi Jamar Bailey, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Fox Trot Drive, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in the northeast region of Richland County, about 3 miles from the Village at Sandhill shopping center.

The driver of a vehicle, later identified as Bailey, fired a gun at a home before driving away, according to the release.

One female inside the home suffered what the sheriff’s department called “a minor injury,” and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Both the home and a vehicle outside were damaged by the gunfire, according to the release.

Bailey was arrested without incident at his home at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies said they believe that the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between Bailey and one of the people inside the home.

Despite the arrest, the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.