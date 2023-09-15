Teen arrested after leading Coweta deputies on high speed chase, going down 40-foot embankment

A teen faces several charges after he got into a chase reaching speeds above 150 miles per hour with Coweta County deputies.

On Tuesday, a deputy was conducting a speed check when he clocked a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Rodney Frank if Douglasville, driving 95 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

Frank reached speeds above 150 miles per hour as he tried to get away from the deputy.

During the course of the chase, Frank exited at the 44 North exit and lost control of his car as he tried to turn onto Poplar Road.

He then went down a 40-foot embankment into a tree line.

After being medically cleared at Piedmont Newnan, he was taken to the Coweta County Jail.

Frank faces charges of felony fleeing, possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, speeding and reckless driving.

