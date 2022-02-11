Teen arrested in Lexington for stolen car now charged with murder in connection to High Point armed robbery

A 14-year-old taken into custody for a stolen car and police chase in Lexington has been charged in connection with a murder in High Point on Monday.

At about 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Lexington Police said officers attempted to stop a red Mercedes on Federal Street. Police had reason to believe the car was connected to the theft of another vehicle on Meredith Avenue earlier in the day.

The driver of the Mercedes tried to flee, but collided with another vehicle on Cotton Grove Road. The 18-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger tried to run away, but were nabbed by police. The occupants of the car struck by the teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Upon investigation, officers learned that the Mercedes had been reported stolen in Greensboro.

The 18-year-old driver was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, felony hit and run, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and more.

The driver was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond and the 14-year-old was released into his parents' custody.

After this incident, High Point Police investigators interviewed the 14-year-old and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal armed robbery in Guilford County earlier in the week.

According to law enforcement, at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 7, officers responded to the parking lot of the Snack Corner convenience store at 1909 E. Green Dr., High Point, for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified at Rodney Rhoades, 46, of High Point, with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Although life-saving measures were attempted, Rhoades died of his injuries.

An investigation into the incident determined Rhoades had been shot during an armed robbery while a companion was using an external ATM at the convenience store. The suspects in the shooting were reported to be in their early to mid-teens. The companion was unharmed during the incident.

Police say the 14-year-old involved in the car chase in Lexington had been identified as a person of intertest and took him into custody. He has since been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He is being held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators with High Point Police are still seeking information on the second suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400 or High Point Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

