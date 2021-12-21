Teen arrested in Lubbock South Plains Mall shooting

File image

Lubbock police arrested a 15-year-old boy Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting Sunday night that left two people injured at the South Plains Mall.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two juveniles in a common area of the mall between Dillard's and the movie theater, according to police officials.

One person was grazed by a bullet while another person suffered minor injuries while trying to flee, officials said.

The shooting prompted an evacuation of the mall, though stores also served as a refuge for shoppers, said Lubbock police Lt. Leath McClure during a news conference Sunday night.

Through the investigation, police identified the shooter and obtained a directive to arrest him on a charge of aggravated assault.

The teen was found about 3:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Avenue U and taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

