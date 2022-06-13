Teen arrested for making online threats ‘within the Juanita High School student community’

KIRO 7 News Staff
Kirkland police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with online threats posted within the Juanita High School student community, the police department announced Sunday.

The suspect has been booked into jail.

According to police, there are no additional suspects, and there is no current threat of danger.

