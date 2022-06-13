Teen arrested for making online threats ‘within the Juanita High School student community’
Kirkland police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with online threats posted within the Juanita High School student community, the police department announced Sunday.
The suspect has been booked into jail.
According to police, there are no additional suspects, and there is no current threat of danger.
We are aware of online threats that have been posted within the Juanita High School student community. @KirklandWAPD are working collaboratively with @LakeWashSchools The involved parties have been identified, and are cooperating with police. No danger at this time. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/sCfRd0Tq5u
— Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) June 13, 2022
The eighteen-year-old suspect has been arrested, and booked into jail for this case. Thanks to the numerous witnesses and tipsters who came forward. There are no additional outstanding suspects in this case. A formal press release will follow.
— Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) June 13, 2022