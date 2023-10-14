Teen arrested after man killed in City Heights shopping center parking lot shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a deadly shooting Thursday in the Castle neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a news release Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unidentified 20-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. First responders took the victim to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Investigators determined the victim was sitting inside a vehicle parked in the lot when the shooter approached the car and shot through the 20-year-old’s windshield. The suspect then ran to a vehicle and left the scene, authorities said.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

During the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as a 16-year-old boy. He was later arrested Thursday evening at 2700 Vista Way in National City and booked into Juvenile Hall, Sharki confirmed.

Police also recovered the suspected getaway vehicle, a silver BMW SUV, at the same time the teen was arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

