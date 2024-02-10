Teen arrested after man left unconscious outside Hanley nightclub

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the fight, in the early hours of 4 February

A teenager has been arrested after a man was left unconscious following a fight outside a nightclub in Stoke-on-Trent.

It happened near Groove Castle club in Trinity Street, Hanley, at about 05:45 GMT last Sunday.

A man, in his 20s, was left unconscious and received treatment at the scene.

A 17-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, Staffordshire Police said.

He has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to get in contact.

