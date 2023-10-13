Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting; second suspect remains at large

A 17-year-old has been arrested in the shooting that left five people injured at Morgan State University in Baltimore earlier this month.

The teen, who is not being identified because he’s a juvenile, has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Police continue to search for 18-year-old Jovan Williams on an attempted murder warrant. Williams is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

The juvenile suspect was found in Washington.

Police released photos of the suspected shooters this week and asked the public for help in identifying them. According to Morgan State, neither are students nor have a known connection to the university.

The shooting took place about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3, while the historically Black university was celebrating homecoming. Four men and one woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Four of the victims are Morgan State students.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

The university has announced plans to build a barrier around campus to keep track of who’s entering.

“We are an open campus in an urban environment,” Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said during an Oct. 6 news conference. “Unfortunately, going forward, Morgan State will have to look at closing, even more significantly, ingress and egress opportunities to the campus.”

Wilson said Friday that the 17-year-old’s arrest in the shooting has provided some relief.

“The Morgan community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice,” he said.

A reward of up to $9,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest and charges of anyone connected to the shooting.

