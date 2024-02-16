Teen arrested in mugging outside apartment building on Upper East Side

TechCrunch

Mary Ann dropped some hot takes, Karyne jumped back in the saddle and Alex tagged along for the ride. Karyne wanted to talk about the latest round at the intersection of AI and crypto, while Alex riffed on Hippo Harvest's $21 million fundraise for indoor robot farming. Venture capital's year of transition: After OpenView called it quits and Countdown Capital returned funds to LPs, it has become clear that venture is evolving.