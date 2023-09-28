Teen arrested after multiple robberies in downtown Haverstraw, all targeting women

Haverstraw police said they arrested a 16-year-old male on Wednesday night after identifying him in connection with multiple downtown robberies.

Capt. John Gould said the suspect was involved in four robberies from the end of August until Monday, all targeting female victims. He said one woman suffered lacerations after she was pushed to the ground.

Gould said plainclothes officers in the Detective Division identified the suspect based on video footage.

The suspect is charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and petty larceny. His name will not yet be released because of his age.

