Teen arrested on murder charge in Riverview Wawa shooting

An 18-year-old Apollo Beach man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting at a Riverview Wawa earlier this month, deputies said.

Tyler Harnage was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree murder charge in the death of a man found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Wawa at 9615 U.S. Highway 301 on May 10, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Harnage turned himself into the Orient Road Jail with his lawyer after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said.

Harnage was released Tuesday night on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Wawa, which is at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Gibsonton Drive, around 8:30 p.m., according to information previously released by the sheriff’s office. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, deputies said.

Deputies have not said what led them to suspect Harnage. An arrest affidavit was not available Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the man killed in the shooting, citing Marsy’s Law, but his family has identified him as Jacob Larson, 21.

According to Florida law, a third-degree murder is “the unlawful killing of a human being, when perpetrated without any design to effect death, by a person engaged in the perpetration of, or in the attempt to perpetrate, any felony” other than nearly two dozen listed exceptions.”

Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.