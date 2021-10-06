Teen arrested on murder charges in shooting death of 16-year-old in Brandon

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Oct. 1 in Brandon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a parking lot in the 1800 block of Lake Chapman Drive at about 9:20 p.m. that day after a report of a possible shooting. Deputies found the 16-year-old dead. Sheriff’s officials said at the time that they believed the shooting was the result of a “drug deal gone wrong,” a news release states.

Sheriff’s officials said on Wednesday that the 17-year-old has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in a robbery, third-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and purchase of cannabis. The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the teen who was killed. The Tampa Bay Times is not naming the 17-year-old because he has not been charged as an adult.

“Unfortunately, a child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of another child,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “This arrest reflects the unwavering dedication of our detectives who worked tirelessly until the suspect was taken into custody. This teen has irreparably impacted the lives of the victim’s family as well as his own. He will face the consequences of his actions.”