Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

A teenage boy suspected in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured was arrested Sunday on a murder warrant, police said.
An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.
Iran's daily coronavirus death toll climbed over 400 for the first time in months on Sunday, as the country, which has long had the region's largest outbreak, battles a post-holiday infection surge. Iranian health authorities recorded 405 fatalities from the virus, pushing the total death toll to 66,732. After COVID-19 cases broke record after record earlier this month, the Health Ministry reported 21,644 infections on Sunday, bringing the total count over 2.2 million.
“I was very worried about being caught at the airport," the teenager said. “But on the flight, I finally felt safer and the most relaxed in a long time.”
Authorities say they have apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured. Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation. Authorities said earlier they weren't sure if there was more than one shooter.
British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency that Treasury chief Rishi Sunak touted as "Britcoin." The Bank of England and the Treasury said Monday that they will work together to assess the benefits of a central bank digital currency, at a time when cash payments are generally on the decline, partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank said the new currency, if it comes to pass, would be a new form of digital money for use by households and businesses and would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them.
A high-ranking general key to Iran's security apparatus has died, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Sunday. Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi, who died at 65, served as deputy commander of the Quds, or Jerusalem, force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The unit is an elite and influential group that oversees foreign operations, and Hejazi helped lead its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.
The 3-year-old girl who died in an accidental shooting at a Fort Worth park on Sunday has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Lauryn Koleen Barrett.
Israelis went about barefaced on Sunday after the order to wear masks outdoors was rescinded in another step towards relative normality thanks to the country's mass-vaccination against COVID-19. With about 81% of citizens or residents over 16 - the age group eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel - having received both doses, contagions and hospitalisations are down sharply. But entry by foreigners is still limited and non-immune Israelis who return from abroad must self-isolate, due to concern virus variants could challenge the vaccine.
The most recent Simpsons episode, “Panic on the Streets of Springfield,” featured a Benedict Cumberbatch-voiced character named Quilloughby. Lisa is inspired by Quilloughby, who previously fronted the fictional English post-punk band The Snuffs, until she’s disillusioned by attending a reunion concert where, as it turns out, he’s aged from a suavely brooding ‘80s icon into a bloated singer who has rejected veganism because he believes it was invented by foreigners. Morrissey, who bears more than a little resemblance to Quilloughby, doesn’t seem pleased with how the episode turned out if a Facebook post written by his agent is anything to go by.
Jessica Biel is filling fans in on her family life with Justin Timberlake and their two sons, Silas and Phineas.
A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.
Strong waves churned by Typhoon Surigae crashed the shores of Sorsogon, Philippines, on April 19. The storm packed winds of 121 mph, forcing thousands of evacuations.
Gas and firewood furnaces at a crematorium in the western Indian state of Gujarat have been running so long without a break during the COVID-19 pandemic that metal parts have begun to melt. "We are working around the clock at 100% capacity to cremate bodies on time," Kamlesh Sailor, the president of the trust that runs the crematorium in the diamond-polishing city of Surat, told Reuters. And with hospitals full and oxygen and medicines in short supply in an already creaky health system, several major cities are reporting far larger numbers of cremations and burials under coronavirus protocols than official COVID-19 death tolls, according to crematorium and cemetery workers, media and a review of government data.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) is urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take action against Representative Maxine Water (D., Calif.), whom he has accused of “inciting violence” in Minneapolis with inflammatory rhetoric. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021 On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., to join protests in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” and called on others to join her. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” she said. Reporters asked Waters about the potential verdict in Chauvin’s case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists have “got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active” if he is not found guilty. “We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) said Sunday that she would introduce a resolution to expel Waters from Congress over her remarks. “As a sitting United States Congresswoman, Rep. Maxine Waters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty,” Greene said. “This is also an abuse of power.”
The city of Champlin, Minn., has spent more than $9,000 to erect a security perimeter protecting the home of Kim Potter, the former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. What's happening: Photos posted to Twitter show cement barricades, fencing and officers stationed outside Potter's suburban Twin Cities home. She faces manslaughter charges in Wright's death. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.City spokeswoman Ashley Wagner told Axios that the city will seek reimbursement for the $9,236 in physical security costs "should a source become available." An estimate for the police staffing costs wasn't yet available, she added.What they're saying: Wagner said the security is needed to "protect against a fire in a residential neighborhood if anyone decided to carry through on threats and also to provide officers with a protected place in case of a violent crowd," noting protests in nearby Brooklyn Center.Between the lines: Protesters have increasingly targeted homes of local politicians and law enforcement officials in the Twin Cities over the last year. An August demonstration outside the home of former Minneapolis police union head Bob Kroll's Hugo home generated headlines and backlash after a DFL activist-turned-lawmaker referenced burning down the neighborhood.Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman sold his house and moved due to security threats following protests over his handling of charges against the officers involved in George Floyd's death.On Saturday, the Santa Rosa police department reported vandalism at the former home of Barry Brodd, a former officer and use-of-force expert who testified for the defense in the Derek Chauvin trial, Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Pakistan on Monday urged the Taliban to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process after the armed group said it would now shun summits about Afghanistan until all foreign forces leave. "They take their own decisions but we will do whatever we can to convince them that it is in their national interest to remain engaged," Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said of the Taliban in an interview with Reuters in Abu Dhabi. The refusal has thrown the peace process into disarray with Turkey scheduled for Saturday to host a summit that diplomats had hoped could create new momentum towards a political settlement between the Taliban and Afghan government.
"Thank you all for the love today," said Kate Hudson, who turned 42 on Monday
Chauvin’s defense attorney said Waters’ calls to ‘get more confrontational’ intimidated the jury. The judge suggested this could be used in an appeal.