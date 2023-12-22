Teen arrested nearly a year after Christmas 2022 'Compound' shootings left two dead

Nearly a year after two teens were found shot to death in an area known as Palm Bay's "Compound," police arrested an 18-year-old on charges of first-degree murder.

Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello posted to social media on Friday that Jamarcus Simpson, who was 17 at the time of the shootings on Christmas Day 2022, had been arrested in St. Johns County earlier that morning on unrelated charges. He was charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in relation to the deaths of teens Jeremiah Brown, 14, and Travon Anthony Jr., 16, and was being held on no bond.

It's not clear what Simpson's motive was, police said, adding that the shooting took place on Travon's 16th birthday.

"Jamarcus Simpson is a cold-blooded killer who left our two victims to die alone and in the middle of nowhere so their families, or anyone else would never find them," Augello said in Friday's release.

"Their families will never be able to spend another holiday, celebrate a birthday or hear the laughter of their children again due to the senseless and evil actions of this individual."

The investigation began on Dec. 25 last year, when police received a call that a person had been found dead by the side of the road off Camillo Circle Southwest. It's an area located in the "Compound," an undeveloped area of land spanning 12 square miles. It's often used by off-roaders and urban explorers.

Responding officers found Jeremiah and Travon dead at the scene, with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

In the subsequent months, families called on Palm Bay City Council to shut down the Compound.

The Oct. 7 discovery of sun-bleached bones, in a case unrelated to the teens' murders, launched the fifth death investigation at the vacant wildland this year. Police did not say Friday if any of the other cases were related.

It's unclear if police expect to make another arrest in the case. They did not name another suspect, but Augello added a warning "to the others involved in these murders," saying, "We know who you are, and rest assured, we will not stop until you are behind bars. You may have forgotten, but we haven’t."

