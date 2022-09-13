Teen arrested in non-fatal shooting of Akron man after confrontation

A 17-year-old male was arrested by Akron police Monday night and charged with the Friday shooting of a 47-year-old man at a Merton Avenue house.

The teen was arrested about 10 p.m. Monday after being found in a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street, Akron police said Tuesday, just a couple of blocks northwest from the Merton Avenue shooting site in the East Akron neighborhood. Detectives developed information identifying the teen as one of three suspects in an altercation that led to the non-fatal shooting of a man Friday night.

The 47-year-old man was shot in the arm about 9:20 p.m. Friday when he was sitting on a porch and had a confrontation with three males walking by the house that led to multiple shots being fired, Akron police said. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The teen has been charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon and was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility. Police said they continue to work to identify the two other suspects.

