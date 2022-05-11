Teen arrested over bomb threat during Doug Emhoff school visit

A 17-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly made a bomb threat to a school in Washington, D.C., earlier this year while second gentleman Doug Emhoff was visiting.

D.C. police announced the arrest Wednesday, three months after the incident at Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington.

Police said the school received the threat on the afternoon of Feb. 8 and the school had 10 minutes to evacuate.

Emhoff’s Secret Service detail was informed immediately and they evacuated the second gentleman. Vice President Harris’ husband was at the school to visit children for Black History Month.

“U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty,” Emhoff’s communications director, Katie Peters, tweeted at the time. “Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work.”

The rest of the school was also evacuated while the police swept the area with dogs to look for explosive devices. No bombs were found and individuals were able to reenter the school, though no arrests were made at the time.

Police have not publicly identified the teen, who is a minor. Authorities said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing.

