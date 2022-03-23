Teen arrested with pellet guns on grounds of Upper Valley school

Mar. 23—A 16-year-old boy was arrested with two pellet guns after he was seen on the grounds of an Orford school just before noon Tuesday.

The boy, whose name was not released by police, was seen walking toward Rivendell Academy carrying what appeared to be a rifle, dressed in camouflage and wearing a ski mask, according to a news release from Orford Police.

Police were called to the school around 11:45 a.m., as the boy walked on a field toward Rivendell Academy.

The school was placed on lockdown, and police said a private citizen stopped the boy in the field before police arrived at the school several minutes later.

Police arrested the boy, who they said was carrying a pellet rifle and a pellet pistol. He was charged with two counts of criminal threatening.