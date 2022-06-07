Teen arrested for possession of handgun at Berea pool

Jun. 7—A Lancaster teen was arrested Sunday afternoon for carrying a loaded gun into the Berea City Pool, according to court documents.

Police received a call around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday after a parks employee saw a teen in a tie-dyed shirt was carrying a gun in the back pocket of his shorts at the public pool.

When officers with the Berea Police Department arrived at the scene, they located 19-year-old Daniel Hays who was sitting near the pool with two others.

According to police documents, an officer with the Berea Police Department asked Hays if he was in possession of a gun and Hays refused to answer.

Another officer located a Glock handgun in the back pocket of Hay's shorts, according to Hay's arrest citation.

The Glock 43 was loaded with a round chambered, a citation noted.

Hays was arrested and escorted from the pool area, which is located on the same property as Berea Community Schools and the Berea Independent Board of Education.

Hays was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Possessing a gun on school property is a Class D felony under Kentucky law.

Hays was transported to the Madison County Detention Center and a preliminary hearing for his case is scheduled for June 15.