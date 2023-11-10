Teen arrested after pulling knife during fight at Rochester school: Police

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after brandishing and attempting to use a knife during a fight at Century High School in Rochester, police report.

On Nov. 8 at 2:37 p.m., school administrators contacted the school’s resource officer to report a fight that involved several students. According to authorities, the investigation found that the 15-year-old threatened several students and a teacher with a knife. During the fight, one student received a minor injury.

Police say the student with the knife was arrested and taken to the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen faces felony charges for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, authorities say. He also faces misdemeanor charges for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct brawling.

According to police, the incident was quickly contained and there aren’t any known additional threats to students and staff.