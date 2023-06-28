Teen arrested in quadruple shooting that injured 4, including 3 kids, in OTR, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded four people in Over-the-Rhine last month, according to Cincinnati police.

The teen is facing eight counts of felonious assault, police said in Wednesday afternoon news release. He was arrested June 21.

The May 31 incident left three children ages 10, 14 and 15 along with a man in his 20s shot near McMicken Avenue and Lang Street. All four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police previously released surveillance footage that shows at least two people firing from the rear windows of a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata.

Wednesday's release did not make any mention of a second suspect.

Investigators still have not revealed any details about a possible motive or target in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Cincinnati Police Department's District 1 investigative unit at 513-352-3505.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen arrested in quadruple OTR shooting that left 3 kids injured