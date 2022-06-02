Teen arrested after recruiting others for Berkeley High mass shooting and bombing plot

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a 16-year-old boy who was actively recruiting other high school students to participate in a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School.

In a press release issued Wednesday, police said they received a tip on May 21 that a teen had tried to recruit other high school students to participate in a school shooting at Berkeley High School that included explosives. After receiving the initial information, officers obtained a search warrant for the teen's residence and executed the warrant the following day. Police also arranged for Berkeley's Mobile Crisis Team to evaluate the teen.

The search uncovered parts to explosives and assault rifles, several knives, and electronic items that could be used to create additional weapons. As members of the BPD Youth Services Unit took over the investigation, detectives interviewed witnesses, reviewed the evidence, collaborated with other law enforcement partners to obtain a warrant for the teen's arrest.

Police also worked with Berkeley High School staff and communicated with Berkeley Unified School District officials to make them aware of any critical safety information that would affect Berkeley High. On Monday afternoon, the teen turned himself in to Berkeley police and was arrested on suspicion of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime which will result in death or great bodily injury. "We recognize the impact this news may have on our community. School safety remains a high priority for the Department," the release said. "As part of that commitment, the Department has a School Resource Officer assigned to Berkeley High School who regularly liaises with school and safety personnel."

Police said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department's Youth Services Unit at (510) 981-5715.

